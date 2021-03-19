In Russia, on Saturday, March 20, a law banning foreign citizens, stateless persons and foreign legal entities from owning land in most of Crimea came into force.

Restrictions on land ownership affected 19 Crimean municipalities (25 in total), including Yevpatoria, Kerch and Yalta. The prohibition on ownership applies to 12 municipalities of Sevastopol.

It is noted that the ban did not include lands in Simferopol, Dzhankoy, Krasnoperekopsk, Belogorsk, Krasnogvardeisky and Pervomaisky districts, writes RBK…

Decree, according to which most of the regions of Crimea were included in the list of border areas where foreigners cannot own land, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed in March 2020.

On March 18, the Russian leader said that the volume of private investments in the Crimean economy by 2025 should exceed 1 trillion rubles.

According to Putin, the implementation of large projects in Crimea creates conditions for the transition to the second stage of economic recovery of the peninsula, which is associated with attracting investment.