In the last edition of the Marathon of Valencia six out of ten runners came from outside Spainin total 20,161 registered, 1,621 foreign participants more than in the 2023 edition. And this despite the Dana that reduced the number of participants compared to last year 1.4%,

The economic impact study prepared by the IVIE (Valencian Institute for Economic Research) quantifies that the latest edition of the Valencia Marathon left in the city and its metropolitan area 39.9 million euros in tourist spending.

The IVIE report reflects the positive impact on the economy, tourism and Valencian income, despite itAs cancellations of runners registered in the previous weeks, which reduced the participation of 35,000 registered by just over 32,000 participants. The expense associated with the Valencia Marathon celebration includes, both spending in the organization, encrypted at 6.8 million euros, and the tourist expense carried out by the participants and their companions from outside of Valencia, which rises to 39.9 million euros. Despite this slight reduction of 1.4% runners compared to the 2023 edition, that tourist expense has grown by 23.2%.

The greatest weight of foreign participants, who already suppose 63% of the total, compared to 57.1% of the previous edition, explains a good part of this increase, since these participants who arrive from outside the country remain more days in the city and their average daily expenditure is greater than that of national participants (161,1 compared to 194.7 euros). From these figures it follows that for each euro spent in the marathon organization, 5.9 euros are generated through tourist spending.

This injection of demand in the Valencian economy promotes the business figure, income (GDP) and the use of the region. Specifically, according to the report – elaborated by the deputy director of the IVIE, Joaquín Maudos, in collaboration with the economists of the Eva Benages and Silvia Mollá Institute -, the 2024 Valencia Marathon contributed 23.9 million euros to GDP (rent) of the Valencian Community, 16.3% more in real terms than the previous year. In addition, it allowed the creation of 732 full -time jobs for a year, compared to 600 of the previous edition.

From the point of view of wealth generation, the Valencia marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich has an important tractor effect, since for each euro of initial spending invested in the organization, 3.5 euros of rent (GDP) are generated in the Valencian economy. This tractor effect has been expanding over time, since the impact on rent has been multiplied by 11 in real terms since the 2011 edition and by more than 14 in the case of employment.

By branches of activity, in 2024, the services sector is the one that concentrates most of the economic impacts of the marathon (87.6% in terms of income and 89.8% in terms of employment), especially the hospitality (9.6 million euros for rent and 354 jobs); real estate activities and business services (4.6 million and 56 jobs) and trade (2 million and 99 jobs).

Fiscal impact

In addition to generating income and employment, the celebration of the test also entails a fiscal impact through the collection of taxes linked both to the organization expenses and those derived from the tourist expense of participants and companions. In total, the Valencia 2024 Marathon contributed to the public coffers 13.1 million euros, 19.2% more in real terms than the previous year. This figure assumes that, for each euro that goes to its organization, 1.9 euros are generated in taxes collected.

According to Joaquín Maudos, director of the study, “the Valencia Marathon has taken another step in 2024 in its internationalization, since 63% of the runners come from outside Spain. In this way, and despite falling the number of participants by the DANA, the spending in sports tourism has increased, which has taken the 2024 edition to the maximum in its contribution to the GDP and the use of the Valencian economy.”