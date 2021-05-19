Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The foreign players and those registered in the resident category who left for their countries will return to spend their vacation, in the last week of June, before the start of preparations for the new season that begins in July. The most important stop is the outdoor camp whose destination has not been determined, and it depends on the circumstances of the “pandemic” in the country in which it is held. Where the camp is.

It is noteworthy that the foreigners of the unit confirmed their presence with “Annabi” in the new season, the Brazilian Joao Pedro, who is inaugurating his third leg, in the Arab Gulf League with the team starting from the beginning of preparation, and the Syrian Omar Khribin, along with the South Korean Lee Myung, who has a contract until June 2022, In the resident category, there are the Brazilians Lucas Pimenta, Gianluca Menez, Joao Marcos, the Portuguese Robin Philippe, and the Tunisian Alaa Zuhair.

Before the start of preparation, an attacking midfielder who is good at playing on the left foot will join the team, as the club is studying a number of files, in consultation with the Dutch coach Tin Cat, to choose the most appropriate one who can contribute to the team’s achievement of its goals in the next season, which is topped by the competition for the Arabian Gulf Shield. And the strong presence in the AFC Champions League, which Al-Wahda qualified for the Round of 16 in it and going as far as possible.

It is noteworthy that the departures left the team’s list left by the Congolese trio Paul Mpoku, the Slovenian Tim Matavz, and the Argentine Pedro Pavlov, the “resident” who ended his loan to Al Dhafra, and was preceded by Hussein Abbas, who was loaned at the beginning of the season to Bani Yas, before the latter contracted with him last March for a period of time. 3 seasons.