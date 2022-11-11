The Region of Murcia continues to exhibit pull as a destination to reside among foreigners. This is reflected in the increase of 3.51 percentage points experienced by the sale of homes by foreigners in the third quarter of the year, which account for 23.4% of the total operations, almost one in four, according to data of the College of Registrars. This is a proportion that the Community has already reached and exceeded on other occasions, which had suffered a setback in the last two years and which is thus reversed to consolidate its fourth position in Spain, only behind the Canary Islands (33.7% ), the Balearic Islands (31.5%) and Valencia (28.3%).

The purchase and sale of foreigners reached 1,367 operations of the total of 5,841 registered in the Region between July and September. This rise occurs within the framework of the increase in sales to foreigners that the national real estate market has experienced until reaching its maximum level in the historical series, a fact that largely explains the behavior of the sector in the midst of the inflationary crisis. Specifically, sales rose by 4.9% in the Region of Murcia compared to the previous quarter, according to figures from the registrars, which indicate that prices fell by 2.3% in the Community in the same period, reaching 1,096 euros per square meter.

IN FIGURES 23.4%

of sales in the third quarter went to foreigners.

5,841

total operations in the Community between July and September.

4.9%

increase in sales compared to the previous quarter.

The most requested were used homes. In total, 5,038 sales of this type of homes were registered, which registered an increase of 7.2%. The average price was 1,094 euros per meter, 2% less. On the other hand, new homes suffered a setback, after registering 803 sales for a decrease of 7.6% compared to the previous quarter. The fall in the price of this type of housing was somewhat more intense with 3.4% less, reaching 1,110 euros per square meter. As for the average area, this was 103.2 meters, 1.3% less than in the previous quarter.

At the national level, the sales registered in the property registries reached 167,892 operations, which represents a rise of 2.4%, and prices rebounded 7.5% in the last year. In new housing, 28,595 sales were recorded, which represents an increase of 2.6%, while used housing accounted for 139,297 operations, 2.4% more.