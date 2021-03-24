After Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land plots in Crimea, they gave up at least five hundred allotments located on the peninsula. RBC writes about this with reference to the data of the Republican State Committee for State Registration and Cadastre.

According to the registrars, before the decree was signed, foreign citizens owned about 11.5 thousand land plots in Crimea. By January 1, 2021, there were 11 thousand of them. The service does not have the latest data. It is assumed that if foreigners do not transfer the rights to land within a year from the date of the decree, the authorities will sell it forcibly, the publication specifies. The proceeds will be transferred either to the former owner, or transferred to the federal or municipal budget with reimbursement to the former owner of the value of the property determined by the court.

By his decree, Putin banned foreigners from owning land plots not only in Crimea, but also in the Astrakhan and Kaliningrad regions. The restriction applies to foreign citizens, stateless persons and foreign legal entities. The decision came into force on Saturday, March 20. The ban did not include the territories in Simferopol, Dzhankoy, Krasnoperekopsk, as well as in Belogorsk, Krasnogvardeisky and Pervomaisky districts of Crimea.

The authorities of the peninsula considered this measure to be forced. According to the head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of Crimea under the President of Russia, Alexander Molokhov, many states restrict the rights of foreigners to own land in zones adjacent to the state border.

