The Impera traffic police arrested a Romanian citizen – aged 35 – coming from France, with 164 kg of Hashish in his car. He was stopped at the Imperia/Ovest motorway junction. When asked to show his documents, he presented a driving licence issued by a non-EU country, raising many doubts on the part of the police who decided to inspect the car. The police then found 85 packages containing a total of 1648 blocks of hashish under the carpet of the rear seats. The man was taken to the Imperia prison.