When Jaya Thursfield found a house she wanted to buy in Japan a few years ago, her friends and family put her off. It stood in a forest of shoulder-high undergrowth having been abandoned some seven years before. —one of the millions of empty houses known as akiya, “empty house” in Japanese—all over the country.

But Thursfield, 46, an Australian software developer, and Chihiro, his 49-year-old Japanese-born wife, moved to Japan from London in 2017 with her two young children and the dream of buying a house with a large garden. The plan was to buy vacant land and build a house, but land is expensive in Japan. So they turned to the growing supply of abandoned houses, which are cheaper and often come with more land.

As Japan’s population shrinks and more property goes unclaimed, an emerging segment of buyers, less tethered to crowded cities, is looking for rural architecture that needs a little TLC. The most recent government data, from 2018, reported that there were about 8.5 million akiyas in all the country —approximately 14 percent of the country’s total housing stock.

The Thursfields’ 250-square-meter home on the outskirts of Tokyo was left deserted after the family of the previous owner refused to inherit it after his death. The municipality took over and put it up for auction with a minimum bid of 5 million yen ($38,000), but it did not sell. When it went up for sale again, Thursfield bought it for 3 million yen, about $23,000.

Houses in Japan decline over time until they are completely worthless, with only the land retaining value. Homeowners feel little incentive to maintain an aging home, and buyers often look to tear them down and start over. But that can be expensive.

Others seek to preserve what is there. “There was no way we wanted to tear it down and build something new.Thursfield said. “She was too beautiful.”

Since purchasing the home in 2019, the couple has spent around $150,000 on renovations, and more needs to be done.

While the Thursfield house had been abandoned by the heirs of the previous owner, some owners die intestate. Others leave their property to relatives who refuse to sell the family land out of respect for their elders, leaving the house to fall into disrepair.

Now officials are giving them a push.

“Poorly maintained akiyas can mar the landscape as well as endanger the lives and property of residents if they collapsesaid Kazuhiro Nagao, a Sakata city official. “We are partially subsidizing the demolitions and collecting reports from neighborhood associations about akiyas and trying to make landlords aware of the problem.”

The akiyas are also a threat to the emotional health of the Country, generating family disputes over inherited property. That, in turn, has led to an industry of akiya consultants like Takamitsu Wada, head of Akiya Katsuyo, who acts as a counselor for disputed relatives.

Takahiro Okada, 85, a retired journalist, is struggling to sell. “Every Japanese agent we spoke to advised us to demolish this place.“, said.

He and his wife Reiko, 86, had been renting the house but decided to sell it after their tenant left last year. His children were not interested, so the property was left vacant. Other owners could have torn down the structure and sold the land.

“If we all do that, we are losing Japanese culture.Reiko Okada said.

Tim Hornyak

THE NEW YORK TIMES