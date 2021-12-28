Foreign investors raised on Monday, 27, the positions applied in the interest market, in net terms. The stock of open interest contracts sold at rates/bought in PU (betting on the drop in the Selic rate) of these players went from 2,912,450 to 2,932,696 open interest contracts, a difference of 20,246 contracts. Information is from B3.

Local investors reduced the net short position in rate, from 434,805 to 401,053 open interest, a low of 33,752 contracts.

On the other hand, banks reduced the net long position in rate, with the stock going from 3,163,269 to 3,140,109 contracts outstanding, with 23,160 contracts less.

The post Foreign raises ‘sold’ position in interest rate first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

