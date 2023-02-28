Foreign investors increased this Monday (27) their positions invested in the interest rate market, in net terms. The open interest sold in rates/bought in PU by these players increased from 2,508,057 to 2,551,657 open interest, a difference of 43,600 contracts. The information is from B3. Local investors, on the other hand, reduced their net short position in interest rates, from 2,848,493 to 2,819,346 open interest contracts, with 29,147 less contracts. Banks reduced their net long position in interest rates, with outstanding amounts falling from 5,280,464 to 5,278,666 contracts, down 1,798 contracts.

The post Foreign raises short position in interest rate appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

