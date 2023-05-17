On Tuesday, the 16th, foreign investors increased their positions invested in the interest rate market, in net terms. The stock of open interest sold in rates/bought in PU by these players increased from 5,124,982 to 5,142,811 open interest contracts, a difference of 17,829 contracts. The information is from B3.

Local investors, on the other hand, reduced their net short position in interest rates, going from 828,609 to 783,701 open interest contracts, with 44,908 less contracts.

Banks reduced their net long position in interest rates, with the stock going from 5,912,118 to 5,885,850 open interest contracts, down 26,268 contracts.