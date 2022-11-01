Quintana Roo.- This Monday, October 31, the state security authorities of the state of Quintana Roo confirmed the death of a police officer after being attacked by a foreignerwho was arrested after a strong operation was deployed in the area, in which the three levels of government participated.

According to what was detailed by the local media and the Secretary of Public Security of Quintana Roothe armed attack of which the state uniformed officer from Quintana Roo was the victim took place this day near the town of Francisco Uh May, in the city of Tulum.

It was detailed that the alleged perpetrator, a man identified as a foreign national, was detained by state security agents, after having caused the death of the uniformed shoot him in the face.

Likewise, according to the official report of the events, at the time of receiving the pistol shot in the face, the police element was chasing the subject who took his life.

“During a preventive operation near the town of Francisco Uh May, an element of the SSPYPC lost his life in the line of duty. The alleged perpetrator is already in custody. All our solidarity with the family, we will follow up on the events in a timely manner,” announced the State Secretariat of Public Security of Quintana Roo.

After the attack against the cash, there was immediately a strong mobilization on the part of the security authorities of the 3 levels of government with the aim of finding the alleged murderer, a purpose that was achieved shortly after starting it.

In addition to this, after the report, paramedics also arrived at the site in order to help the security agent, however, unfortunately he no longer had vital signs, so they only confirmed his death.

We recommend you read:

It transpired that the event where the agent, whose identity has not been revealed so far, illegally lost his life, took place in the jungle area, near the Tulum-Cobá highway, at kilometer 8, in front of the Cenote Zazil Ha.