In social networks they have created great controversy foreign When talking about products in Mexico, although some, when revealing their experiences when going to department stores, convenience stores and supermarkets, impress with their reactions, this time, a young man drew attention when inspecting Sam’s Club in Mexico; term surprised by Telcel, these prices and more.

There are customers and employees who inadvertently advertise companies, thus placing them on trend, because when talking about the offers they find, more consumers want to come to check it out, like this time, when everyone wants to go to a branch of the chain founded by Sam Walton on April 7, 1983.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the Sam’s Club client, in his account ‘@shophocho’, showed the prices that left him in shock, as well as the variety of services offered by the store.

While showing the products he found in the corridors of the branch located in Tijuana, Mexico, the foreigner placed the prices next to the value of dollars, and the currency of Yemen, which is from a country in the Middle East.

In the same way, when impressing the corridors and departments, he highlighted that he bought bought the basic membership to almost 500 mexican pesossubsequently, showed the products.

Products and prices at Sam’s Club

The influencer, who shares a wide variety of videos as he travels the world, this time caused a furor by showing his experience in the wholesale chain of stores, which has Costco as its main competition, since in the same way , operates through clients members of its club.

While at the Sam’s Club branch in Mexico, he showed the following products and prices:

Chicken: 125 pesos.

Telcel cell phone: 3,154 pesos

Motorcycle: 42,990 pesos

Sabritas: 54.92 pesos