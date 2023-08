A court in Moscow arrested a foreigner named Spektor on charges of espionage

The Lefortovo Court of Moscow arrested a foreigner named Spektor on charges of espionage. This is reported RIA News.

The agency’s source in court noted that the details of the case against Spektor E.M. are not disclosed due to information containing state secrets.

Under the article “Espionage” the accused faces up to 20 years in prison.