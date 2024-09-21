REN TV: A visitor from Uzbekistan abused children in the Leningrad region

A foreigner abused children in the village of Toksovo in the Leningrad Region. REN TV reported this it became known from a source familiar with the situation.

“A man abused children at a playground in the village of Toksovo,” the source said.

According to him, a 46-year-old local resident reported the incident to law enforcement agencies on September 19. The 53-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan, accused of committing illegal acts against minors, was placed in a temporary detention facility.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg a 19-year-old young man raped a 15-year-old schoolgirl in the entrance of a building. The attacker violated the victim right on the stairs that lead to the attic of the building.