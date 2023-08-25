Foreign workforce | Foreign labor along the bypass lane – This way, for example, Supercell and Kone benefit from special treatment

Companies selected for certification receive special treatment from the Finnish Immigration Service. HS found criminal cases related to labor legislation in the background of two companies that got into the passing lane.

Immigration Office (Migri) has already given dozens of Finnish companies a bypass lane, with which foreign labor can be brought into the country faster than usual.

The certification was introduced at the end of February 2023 as part of a law reform aimed at smoothing and speeding up the immigration of foreign workers.

Among the 37 companies that reached the passing lane by mid-August are, for example, the gaming giant Supercell, the lifting and transfer equipment manufacturer Kone oyj, and a number of vegetable producers and personnel hiring companies.

Certification applications haven’t come in yet, but employers are finding a system, says the manager of the licensing and citizenship unit’s area of ​​responsibility Kaj Swanljung From the Immigration Office.

He estimates that at best there could be a few hundreds rather than thousands of certified employers.

Fast lane the advantage is that the employer does not have to submit the same piece of paper as an attachment to the residence permit application of each employee recruited from abroad. In practice, it is mainly about financial and other documents describing the company’s operations.

The mere reduction of paper obligations speeds up the procedure, but more speed comes from the fact that applications related to certified employers move more smoothly through their own pipeline than others.

“However, it is not an automatic way to ensure that every employee who applies there always receives a positive decision. Probably, however, reasons related to the employer will not prevent the granting of the permit,” says Swanljung.

Supercell confirms to HS that the certification has reduced the company’s workload in connection with residence permit processes.

All companies that applied for certification have not received it. By mid-August, 16 applications had been rejected because the companies did not meet the criteria.

According to the Government’s decree, in order to enter the passing lane, a company must be financially sound and an experienced recruiter of foreign labor. It must have obtained at least ten work-related residence permits for its foreign employees in the previous three years.

The company’s turnover for the financial year must also have averaged at least one million euros in the three previous financial years.

The certification is granted the first time for two years.

HS reviewed the background of the certified companies. Among the less than 40 companies, two companies were found that had criminal cases related to the company’s operations in the background.

In 2016, ISS-palvelut oy was sentenced to a community fine in three different district courts within a short period of time for workplace accidents that occurred in different locations. In each accident, the worker suffered quite serious injuries.

For one accident, the company received a community fine of 10,000 euros for an occupational safety offense, and for the other two, 15,000 euros each. After these, there have been no new judgments.

The person in charge of Idän likkenvälytys oy, which handles transports to Russia, has been fined twice in court for violating road traffic social legislation.

In both cases, the company’s cars had been transported without the required tachograph. Because of that, it is not known who was driving the car and whether the driver had enough rest breaks.

Now the responsible person has also been charged with an occupational safety crime. The content of the indictment is not yet public, because the trial of the case will start later. The responsible person did not comment on the case to HS.

In 2022, the turnover of ISS services was around 440 million euros, and that of Idä traffic brokerage was around 19 million euros.

The Immigration Office Swanljung says that the employer’s certification is also influenced by information about compliance with employer obligations. If the company’s operations involve, for example, a conviction for an employer’s foreigner’s violation or something similar, this will have an impact on the consideration.

“Basically, mere suspicion does not lead to a negative decision, but the verdict does not have to be legally binding. We look at what kind of violation it was, how serious it was, when it happened, and whether it was a single incident or a more frequent procedure. The employer is also consulted about what has been done to remedy the situation.”

Swanljung notes that the law includes the option to revoke certification if there are suspicions of abuse or illegality. Such cases have not yet occurred during the six months that the law has been in force.

“The possibility of abuse should be quite small, taking into account the certification criteria, the supervisory side and the possibility of cancellation.”