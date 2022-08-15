Voting abroad, attempts at fraud in Argentina. “We take care of everything”

The political elections are getting closer and closer and for the Italians residing abroad the deadline is brought forward because the procedural process is more complicated. From Argentina comes a cry of alarm on the attempt to make up The vote. The Senator of the Pd Fabio Brings – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – considers it “one scam announced“and is ready to present a exposed in the Prosecutor’s Office. Always elected in the South American constituency, Porta was already the victim of one at the 2018 Politics tally controversial who assigned the seat to his rival Adriano Cario, before three years of appeals and complaints to the judiciary returned the place in the Senate. Now Porta, grappling with the new electoral campaign, still accuses the centrists dell’Usei (South American Union of Italian Emigrants, in Parliament in Group with the men of Maurizio Lupi and, first, of Giovanni Toti) of distort the vote of Italians abroad.

Fault – continues the Fact – of a text that in Argentina is circulating by email and Whatsapp and in which a woman – who defines herself as a supporter of the USEI – tries to convince recipients to vote for the party and support Eugenio Sangregorio, a Calabrian who emigrated to Buenos Aires in the 1950s and was already elected to the House four years ago. After providing general information on how to vote, the author of the letter promises to be able to “facilitate“the procedures: “Si les da fiaca llevar sobres al correo, los pasamos a buscar”. Translation: if you are too lazy to take envelopes to the post office, we will come and get them. A few lines later, the message repeats itself: “Contact me and we will help you prepare the vote it’s at take it to the post office for you”. An obvious anomaly with respect to the correct process.

