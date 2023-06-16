RIA: a ship flying the flag of the Marshall Islands caught fire off the coast of Nakhodka in the Primorsky Territory

Bulk carrier Beks Force flying the flag of the Marshall Islands caught fire off the coast of Nakhodka, Primorsky Krai. This is reported RIA News with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

It is noted that the ship broke out on fire about 40 kilometers from the port of Nakhodka. According to the interlocutor of the agency, the crew of the bulk carrier consists of 25 people, two of them were injured. He added that passing ships were sent to the disaster area.

