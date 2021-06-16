A second ‘obstacle’ is that Iraq refuses consular assistance to any captured Dutch IS members. Several European countries find this unacceptable. “We want to be able to provide consular assistance everywhere in the world where Dutch people are imprisoned.” Iraq has its hands full with 30,000 Iraqi citizens who are in Syrian camps. They must also be repatriated and tried. “That is already a huge burden for the country.”

Despite all the objections, there will probably be a meeting with seven European countries ‘before the summer’, says Van der Plas, in an attempt to force a breakthrough. “But I want to do expectation management: I think the chance of that is small.” Public Prosecutor Van Veghel is more certain: “There are so many pitfalls in Iraq, that is simply not a realistic alternative.”

Experts who also entered into discussions with the House do not all agree with the conclusion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Prosecution Service. They argue that the Netherlands uses arguments against persecution abroad that would apply ‘in a perfect world’. In this case, necessity breaks the law, says sociology professor Ruud Koopmans of the Berlin Humboldt University. “The Netherlands makes the wrong decisions.”