The Region of Murcia once again has a presence this year at the World Travel Market in London, one of the most relevant tourism sector events in the world, with the aim of intensifying the attraction of international travelers. The event will be held from November 6 to 8 at the Excel center in the capital of the United Kingdom, according to sources from the regional government.

The displaced commercial delegation, which has the presence of the Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, Carmen Conesa, and the vice president and counselor of the Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning, José Ángel Antelo, is made up of more than twenty of professionals in the sector. Among them, there are representatives from Cartagena Puerto de Culturas, Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa, the Port Authority of Cartagena, Ugolf, Hostetur, Aurbus, Ona Lomas, Ona Hacienda del Álamo and Ona Mar Menor. As a novelty, the Federation of Carthaginians and Romans and Jute Caravaca also participate in this edition.

It should be noted that, in the accumulated period from January to September, the Region of Murcia received 770,984 foreign tourists, 15.4% more than in 2022, with an economic impact of 936.6 million euros compared to 824.3 million in the past. anus. Of them, 241,441 came from the United Kingdom.

The Minister of Tourism explained that “the main claims that the Region will make visible at this meeting will be blue tourism and golf, under the ‘Costa Cálida-Region of Murcia’ brand, as well as the Jubilee Year of Caravaca de la Cruz 2024, which “It will be highlighted as the great tourist and pilgrimage event for this year.”

“Our support for the tourism sector, one of the main drivers of our Region’s economy, will be unconditional during this legislature,” said Antelo.

The delegation has scheduled more than 40 meetings with incoming agencies, online operators, tour operators, tourism intelligence services companies, specialized travel media and digital platforms. Likewise, he will hold meetings with representatives of the aeronautical sector and active tourism, diving and golf companies, among others.