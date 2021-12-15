The growth in foreign trade turnover between Moscow and the Czech Republic in the first nine months of this year exceeded $ 3.1 billion, which is 45% more than in the same period last year. This was announced on Wednesday, December 15, by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations Vladimir Yefimov.

“The Moscow economy is attractive for businesses from different countries. According to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as of July 1, 2021, Czech companies accounted for about $ 224 million of accumulated direct investments. The growth since the beginning of 2021 is 7.8% “, – quotes Efimov NSN…

According to him, Czech investors mainly invest in financial and insurance companies, as well as in trade, real estate, industry and high technologies. RT…

In addition to the Czech Republic, companies from other European countries are also actively investing in the Moscow economy: Austria, Germany, Italy, Finland, France and others. The United States, as well as Asian countries – Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, China and Kazakhstan remain major investors.

In Moscow, accumulated foreign investment as of July 1, 2021 amounted to $ 268.5 billion.