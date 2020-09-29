D.It has been three years since Anton Börner wanted to quit after 17 years at the helm of the Federal Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA). But now the honorary president is to be re-elected president in a few days. He takes over the office in difficult times for German foreign trade.

The dispute between the USA and China, but also the tensions between Europe and Russia, threaten business. However, Börner calls for a change of course from the Europeans and the German government. A conversation about global power poker, European values ​​and the corona crisis.

Anton Börner, soon to be President of the Federal Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA) Source: pa / Maurizio Gamb / Maurizio Gambarini

WORLD: Mr. Börner, do you expect a quick recovery after the drastic economic slump in the Corona crisis?

Anton Borner: I assume that we will get a vaccine quickly, then Corona will not leave any lasting deep marks economically. But it will remain a trauma that we will have to deal with for a long time. It won’t be the last pandemic. We are dealing here with viruses that jump from animals to humans. In order to prevent this in the future, we have to ensure that hygiene is improved, especially in developing countries – even with gentle pressure.

WORLD: How are you going to achieve that?

Borner: You have to create international standards that are checked. And it must be made transparent who does not adhere to it.

WORLD: Sounds like a task for the WHO, but it was rather weakened during the crisis.

Borner: I am not sure about this. Imagine if we didn’t have a WHO. That would be a disaster. The pandemic shows that we need WHO. We may have to reform them and wait and see how the US election turns out.

WORLD: How do you think the US elections will turn out?

Borner: I’m not making any forecasts. I hope the Americans come to their senses. Trump is an unpredictable figure.

WORLD: What significance does the outcome of the presidential election have for Germany?

Borner: It will determine how US-China relations develop in the short term. If there are upheavals between the two countries, it can be extremely dangerous for the German economy, which is very dependent on foreign trade. Americans are quick to act on a friend-foe-pattern and say: If China is our enemy, everyone is our enemy who does good business with China.

WORLD: Does Germany have to choose either side in the conflict?

Borner: I hope that Europe will rally itself on foreign policy and take a position of strength. Europe has to deal with the security issue – the faster the better. Today we are not taken seriously by power politicians. Europe cannot afford that.

WORLD: But do we have to choose one of the two markets: China or the USA?

Borner: I don’t think you have to give up one of the markets entirely. But you have to be prepared to accept disadvantages.

WORLD: Germany should openly oppose China if the government does not agree with Hong Kong policy, for example?

Borner: We have our European values, our acquis communautaire, it is not negotiable. To do this, I have to stand at the negotiating table and say: Okay, then I’ll accept the disadvantages. I’m sure the Chinese are waiting for it. You would consider this a position of strength and not react negatively. They threaten and try to intimidate us, but you have to get through that.

WORLD: That is the opposite of what German and European politics are currently doing.

Borner: Yes, and from my point of view that is wrong in the long term, it will damage us enormously.

WORLD: Is the same true for Russia?

Borner: Yes absolutely.

WORLD: In this case, it is about specific sanctions that also harm German companies. Do you have to accept that and quit Nord Stream 2?

Borner: I cannot conclusively judge whether one should quit Nord Stream 2. But the general rule is: We must not give up our values ​​and our identity. If we can always be bought, we become negligible. Then Europe is a zero in the power poker between the USA, China and Russia. We have to show that we are strong. Our values ​​are the result of 2000 years of history that have made us great and rich. We don’t just wrest them from us for an apple and an egg.

WORLD: How realistic is that? The states of Europe do not even agree among themselves.

Borner: Yes, but we may have to learn that painfully if the pressure continues to rise. I think political consciousness is changing right now, think of the Navalny case. Russia too has solid trade interests. But these are topics that cannot be discussed with companies. The European Union has to show its colors here because even Germany as an individual country is far too weak. Russia and China are testing how far they can go, whether the Europeans let themselves be led through the arena by the nose ring. We mustn’t put up with that, otherwise we’ll be lost.

WORLD: Is Russia simply the easier opponent than China because Germany has less to lose economically?

Borner: Russia is very close, I don’t know if they’re the easier opponent. The Russians urgently need us as a market for their natural resources and their gas. They can’t do without us at all. The Chinese also urgently need us for their export. If we closed the borders, China would suffer more than we would.

WORLD: So is Trump right with his tough stance against China?

Borner: I don’t like Mr. Trump’s style at all. Nevertheless, he is right about some things, especially when it comes to China. The conflict also shows that the Chinese did not let it escalate. This is a secular conflict between an emerging giant power and a great power that doesn’t want anything to be stolen from it. This has always led to upheavals in history.

WORLD: At the moment, this conflict is being overshadowed by the corona pandemic. How has the federal government managed the crisis so far?

Borner: Overall very good. There has been a great deal of collaboration and the right action has been taken.

WORLD: In your opinion, what did not work?

Borner: For example, I still don’t understand why we don’t have a European Corona app. I also consider the discussion about data protection with the Corona app to be absurd. We live in a pandemic, in an acute danger situation. If the house is on fire, no one will ask if you run into property rights by running in to help.

WORLD: Is the state doing enough to support companies during the crisis?

Borner: The extension of short-time working was very important – for the company and the employees. This helps to ensure social peace. With private trade credit insurance, on the other hand, we are headed for a catastrophe because the limits are being mercilessly slashed. Here, the protective shield urgently needs to be extended to secure the supply chains. In my opinion, the VAT cut is too short. The instrument is good, but it doesn’t work as it should because half a year is too short.

WORLD: Is Germany prepared for a possible second wave in autumn?

Borner: The state has prepared itself well, I do not believe that there will be another nationwide lockdown. But I am concerned that the population will no longer take the pandemic seriously. If you go to discos, don’t wear masks, don’t keep your distance, you quickly have five-digit infection numbers, as in France or Spain. I am particularly concerned about football. In Italy, the first wave was triggered by a Champions League game. That shouldn’t happen to us. I take a very critical view of these experiments to allow spectators to enter the stadiums again. You shouldn’t dare to do that until there is a vaccine.