Foreign trade The value of merchandise exports rose sharply in March, while exports to China pulled

According to preliminary customs data, exports to the United States and Russia also rose sharply. Pulp and timber were at the forefront of exports.

Exports of goods the value rose by 12.5 per cent year-on-year in March, says Customs. Exports to China rose more than 50 percent. According to Customs preliminary data, exports of goods to EU countries increased by 7.6 per cent in March.

Pulp exports grew by 67 percent, driven by the Chinese market. A 43 percent increase in the value of timber exports was recorded. Instead, exports of paper and board declined.

Exports of electrotechnical machinery and equipment rose by nine per cent, but the value of exports of transport equipment fell by five per cent. The value of exports of petroleum products also declined.

Exports to the United States increased by more than 18 percent and to Russia by more than 13 percent. Exports to Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands increased more moderately. Exports to Britain fell by one per cent.

Customs recalls that the data are preliminary and that significant changes are possible as the statistics become more complete.

Also imports rose sharply and increased by 11 per cent from March last year. Imports from the EU increased by more than 8% and from outside the EU by 15.0%.

Imports from Russia increased by almost 29 per cent and from China by 23 per cent. Imports from Britain fell by a fifth.

Despite the sharp growth in exports, the trade balance remained in deficit in March. The value of exports was EUR 5.7 billion and that of imports EUR 6.0 billion.