Foreign trade | The value of Japanese exports fell in July for the first time in more than two years

The value of Japan’s foreign trade decreased in July from last year, but was more vigorous than analysts’ expectations.

of Japan the value of exports fell in July for the first time in almost two and a half years, says news agency Reuters.

The value of the country’s exports decreased by 0.3 percent in July from last year’s July. Despite the decline, the development of exports exceeded expectations, as analysts in a Reuters poll expected exports to have fallen by 0.8 percent.

In June, Japan’s exports grew by 1.5 percent from the comparison period a year ago.

The decrease in the value of exports was influenced, among other things, by the decrease in exports of tools used in the manufacture of semiconductors and fuels.

According to data published by the Japanese Ministry of Finance, in July, exports fell, especially to other Asian countries, which account for more than half of Japan’s exports. The value of the country’s exports to North America, Europe and the Middle East, on the other hand, increased from last year’s comparison period.

“China is still weak, and I don’t see demand growing any more in Europe and America,” said the chief economist to Reuters Takeshi Minami from the Norinchuk Research Institute.

According to Minami, the Japanese economy may see a turn to weakness in the current third quarter.

of Japan the value of imports decreased by 13.5 percent in July from the previous year. Analysts expected the decline to have been even greater, 14.7 percent.

In July, the trade balance, which describes the balance of the country’s foreign trade, was 78.7 billion yen, or slightly less than 500 million euros in deficit. According to Reuters, the median of analysts’ estimates expected the trade balance to have been 24.6 billion yen, or more than 150 million euros in surplus.

According to Reuters, as recently as June, Japan’s trade balance had a surplus of 43 billion yen, or a good 270 million euros.

August in the first half of the year, attention has been focused in Asia, especially on the cough of the Chinese economy.

At least China’s foreign trade, industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investments fell short of analysts’ expectations in July.

On Tuesday, China’s central bank said it would cut key key interest rates, and on Wednesday Reuters reported that new home prices in China fell in July for the first time this year.