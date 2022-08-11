Istat: imports are growing but exports are falling
Istat estimates that in June there was economic growth for imports (+ 1.8%) and a decline in exports (-2.1%). The monthly decrease in exports is due to the drop in sales to both EU and non-EU areasrespectively at –2.6% and 1.4%. Also in June, exports increased on an annual basis by 21.2% growth equally shared between European and non-European countries. Import records a tendential increase of 44.2%.
In the second quarter of the year, compared to the previous one, exports grew by 6.2%, imports by 11.3%. “Purchases of natural gas and crude oil contribute by 15.7 percentage points to the marked trend increase in imports of our country – comments Istat – the energy deficit widens further, due to the strong increases in the average unit values of gas, crude oil and electricity imports, and exceeds 48 billion in the first six months of the year; in the same period the trade deficit was close to 13 billion, compared with a surplus of almost 29 billion in the first six months of 2021 “.
