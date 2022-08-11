Istat: imports are growing but exports are falling

Istat estimates that in June there was economic growth for imports (+ 1.8%) and a decline in exports (-2.1%). The monthly decrease in exports is due to the drop in sales to both EU and non-EU areasrespectively at –2.6% and 1.4%. Also in June, exports increased on an annual basis by 21.2% growth equally shared between European and non-European countries. Import records a tendential increase of 44.2%.

In the second quarter of the year, compared to the previous one, exports grew by 6.2%, imports by 11.3%. “Purchases of natural gas and crude oil contribute by 15.7 percentage points to the marked trend increase in imports of our country – comments Istat – the energy deficit widens further, due to the strong increases in the average unit values ​​of gas, crude oil and electricity imports, and exceeds 48 billion in the first six months of the year; in the same period the trade deficit was close to 13 billion, compared with a surplus of almost 29 billion in the first six months of 2021 “.

