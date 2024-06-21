Foreign trade | China reacts to electric car tariffs in a way that also affects Finnish meat houses

Foreign trade|On Monday, China started an investigation that could lead to tightening of import conditions for pork produced in the EU region. It may also have effects on Finnish butchers

China on Monday started a so-called anti-dumping investigation against pork imported from the European Union.

Dumping means that products are sold in other countries at an artificially lower price than in the domestic market, which can distort competition in the target country. The reason for the practice can lie, for example, in unfair state subsidies or overproduction.

The investigation paves the way for China to impose punitive tariffs on pork coming from the EU.

Last week, the EU imposed heavy punitive tariffs on Chinese electric cars. The investigation into pork imports has been widely seen in the media as China’s response to the EU’s harsh measures.

I- and according to the Ministry of Forestry, in the investigation, foreign exporters and producers are asked, among other things, for information about the company’s structure, exports to China, financing and production costs. If the company does not cooperate, China’s Ministry of Commerce can impose tariffs based on its own information within 60 days of the initiation of the investigation. At the moment, there is no information about the possible entry into force or levels of the tariffs.

Possible import restrictions may also apply to Finnish butchers. So far, however, they are quite calm about starting the investigation.

According to customs, more than seven million euros worth of pork was exported from Finland to China last year. Among others, Atria and HK Foods, formerly HK Scan, have exported pork to China.

Atrium the manager of the meat business Markku Hirvijärven however, China’s importance to the company has decreased.

According to Hirvijärvi, Chinese exports cover less than one percent of Atria Group’s turnover, which last year was 1,752.7 million euros.

A few years ago, China was even more important. For example, the African swine fever that raged in China at the turn of the decade accelerated the export of Finnish pork to the country. Atria started exporting pork to China in 2017.

“In any case, there has been a bit more market-driven at times when their production has been smaller. Now we have come down in export volumes. China’s importance to the whole has decreased a bit and, for example, South Korea has even taken on a slightly bigger role,” says Hirvijärvi.

That’s why Atria looks at the situation with a calm mind. Many other European meat houses may be hit much harder by possible import pressures.

Last year, almost three billion dollars worth of pork was exported from the EU to China, the news agency Reuters reports. The largest exporting countries are Spain, the Netherlands, France and Denmark.

For now it is also difficult to assess what possible actions the Chinese investigation will lead to and what kind of effects it would have on Atria.

“This can take a really long time when we’re still talking about the investigation,” Hirvijärvi says.

“At this point, we should probably just keep in touch with our customers and see how this goes. If we’re talking about customs, then in time we have to find out what they mean.”

On Thursday, HS did not reach anyone from HK Foods for an interview, but the export director Petri Haaparanta said in an email sent by the company’s communications that the company is monitoring the situation in China.

“If necessary, we react, for example, by directing our exports to other export markets.”

Atrium According to Hirvijärvi, some of the company’s more recent customers in China have already been worried about whether they will be able to get foreign pork into the country again if China makes “some drastic decisions”, such as raising tariffs significantly.

“Will there be such problems as sometimes during the corona period, when hundreds of ships were waiting in the ports and there will be additional costs? How does the logistics chain move in general?” Hirvijärvi describes the customers’ considerations.

“If there were to be a 25 percent tariff, some of the products would probably move, but it would be a hard blow, because everything is removed from the result. Probably half of the goods would be lost.”

Setting a 25 percent duty is, however, speculation at this stage, Hirvijärvi emphasizes. Some of Atria’s customers have suspected that there will be additional duties, but they will be much smaller, says Hirvijärvi.