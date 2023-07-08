Partial suspension of services will take place from 3 pm to 4 pm; ask for career restructuring

The ACE (Foreign Trade Analysts) released a note this Friday (July 7.2023) in which they announce a partial stoppage of services provided by the class on the next Monday (July 10). They claim career restructuring.

The suspension will be for 1 hour, from 3 pm to 4 pm on Monday (July 10). The affected services cover the areas of issuance of import licenses, concessionary acts of drawback (special customs regime that grants tax incentives to Brazilian exporters), partial disclosure of the month’s trade balance, regulation of export claims, issuance of special records for trading companiesin addition to internal and external consultations and meetings.

Despite its short duration, this ACE shutdown period is enough to cause a potential loss of around US$ 15 million.

The analysts say that they intend to draw the attention of senior management to the need to support the restructuring proposal, in order to strengthen activity to promote industry and trade. “No activity under the responsibility of the career will, at this moment, be undelivered, only postponed”they claim.

Among the demands of analysts is career restructuring. According to them, the salary of a foreign trade analyst, one of the highest positions that can be reached in the public service, is equivalent to the initial level of other careers that have variable remuneration – leading to possible migrations from the area in search of better salaries.

Before deciding to stop, the analysts say they sent letters and requested a hearing with senior management to present their demands and the potential benefits that the restructuring, with the implementation of the Efficiency and Productivity Bonus, would have for the activity and for our customers.

According to data from Server Portalfrom the federal government, the starting salary of an ACE is R$19,197.06, which can reach R$27,369.67.

ACEs are federal civil servants responsible for formulating, implementing and evaluating foreign trade public policies, promoting the competitiveness of Brazilian industry. Its performance is very close to the Ministries of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, and also of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply.