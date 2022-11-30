“Historical”, “exceptional”, “very positive”… The Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports spares no praise to extol the balance of the past regional tourist season. To do this, it is based on the various indicators that have marked the highest statistical records, such as the arrival of visitors and overnight stays. Although there are others that are still below pre-pandemic levels.

One of the satisfactory data collected between the months of July, August and September is that for the first time the bar of 600,000 visitors staying in hotel and non-hotel establishments was exceeded. Specifically, there were 605,604, 9.5% more than in the same period of 2019, the largest increase of all the communities compared to before the pandemic.

Another record figure was the 1,968,846 overnight stays invoiced by tourist accommodation in the Region, in general also already above (+1.4%) those recorded before Covid. Although the particular analysis shows that the overnight stays added only by hotels are still 3.2% lower than those of the summer of 2019.

The increase in visitors does not improve hotel profitability

Despite the good data on travelers and overnight stays, hotel profitability has been penalized, in the current context marked by inflation, due to the increase in operating costs. The Ministry of the Presidency and Tourism points out that, “in order to favor the incipient recovery after the Covid crisis, hotel establishments have not fully transferred this increase in costs to customers. On the other hand, the rise in prices has led to a shortening of stays. All this has prevented the greater strength of demand and the partial improvement in prices from being translated into margins and results”. This situation would explain the discreet position (49 out of a total of 52) of the hotels in Cartagena and Murcia in the recent Barometer of the Profitability of tourist destinations in Spain, carried out by Exceltur.

National market



National visitors continue to predominate, with a total of 461,052 travelers arriving between July and September, which is a factor that slows down the profitability of the regional tourism sector, since foreigners are the ones who spend the most money.

Specifically, the total expenditure made by foreign tourists in the Region last summer amounted to 413,030,052 euros, according to information provided by the Ministry of the Presidency and Tourism. The figure is more than double that achieved last year, but 13.2% lower than that of 2019. On the other hand, the average expenditure per foreign tourist did improve compared to two years ago, which amounted to 92.52 euros per day as the measured stay, which was 12.8 days in the Region last summer, five days higher than the national average.

The Minister of the Presidency and Tourism, Marcos Ortuño, highlights that “most of the tourism indicators had a better performance in the Region in summer than in Spain as a whole, marking historical records in the number of travelers and overnight stays, as well as in the expenditure per tourist, supply of accommodation and employment places».