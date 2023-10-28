The Cruz Azul Football Club is on the verge of elimination from the Apertura 2023 tournament, its participation in the Play-In hangs by a thread and the board of directors is already working on what will be its participation in the next Clausura 2024.
One of the main modifications that the team will have, in addition to the signings for its squad, will be the change of helmsman, Joaquin Moreno It is practically a fact that he will not continue in the position and therefore, the team needs a quality technical director to become a competitive team again.
The board will need to invest in a coach and what better than one of international stature, so here we mention a couple of options that the celestial team could consider according to the portal Let’s go Cruz Azul by Bolavip.
Previously it was said that the Machine contacted the Argentine coach Marcelo GallardoHowever, the former River Plate coach did not accept the offer at that time, but the doors would remain open for negotiations in the future, so the cement managers could well return to the fray taking into account that the strategist already has a year without directing since he left the millionaires in October 2022.
Although it seems that the strategist is waiting for an international offer from a prestigious team or a large club in Europe, a juicy offer could encourage him to take on the challenge of reviving the celestial team that at the time has had legends on its bench.
The Argentine coach is another great option for the La Noria team. The strategist has worked in soccer in Argentina, Colombia and Brazil, as well as at the national team level, his only job being in the Peruvian national team, but at the same time the most emblematic of his career when he managed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after 32 years without being able to attend a World Cup tournament and being runner-up in the Copa América in 2019.
The coach has never coached in Mexican soccer and could live his first experience taking into account that some time ago he also dreamed of arriving in the capital, but with the Águilas del América.
