Students from Cuba were spotted clearing snow from Moscow streets

Students from Cuba were sent to clear Moscow streets of snow. There is no shortage of personnel in public utilities, the press service of the prefecture of the Central Administrative District of the capital hastened to say. Writes about this “Climb”.

The staff is fully staffed; there are about 17 thousand of them in the center of the capital. There are also many people who want to help with cleaning the capital’s areas. According to authorities, foreign students work on a voluntary paid basis. This practice is quite common. A Cuban citizen in overalls and with shovels was spotted on Arbat and Khamovniki.

Previously, to solve the problem of personnel shortages, it was decided to bring thousands of Kenyan citizens to Russia. In what industry they will work has not yet been specified.