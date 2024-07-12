Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 12/07/2024 – 7:00

Among the ETFs with the best performance in the first months of 2024, the highlights were assets linked to indexes with shares listed in the United States or to crypto assets. This is what an exclusive survey carried out by the Investing platform, at the request of the website, shows. This Is Money.

“American stock markets and cryptocurrencies stood out in the specified period, so it would be normal for ETFs related to this index to rise,” explains the head of analysis at Levante Investimentos, Enrico Cozzolino.

The 15 best-performing ETFs of the year, up to July 8, accumulated increases of between 31.80% and 65.60% in the period.

See the 15 ETFs with the biggest gains this year

Position Code High in 2024 replicated index 1 GENB11 65.60% S&P/B3 Ingenius two TECK11 55.30% NYSE FANG+ 3 QBTC11 46.50% CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate 4 BITI11 45.40% Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin Index 5 BITH11 44.60% Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price (NQBTC) 6 HASH11 44.20% Nasdaq Crypto Index 7 ETHE11 43.70% Nasdaq Ethereum Reference Price (NQETH) 8 QETH11 43.20% CME CF Ether Reference Rate 9 CRPT11 41.60% Teva Cryptocurrencies Top20 10 UTEC11 37.90% MSCI US IMI Information Technology 25/50 11 USTK11 37.90% MSCI US IMI Information Technology 25/50 12 NASD11 35.90% Nasdaq-100 13 GAME11 33.30% MarketVector Global Video Gaming and eSports ESG Index 14 5GTK11 32.40% BlueStar 5G Communications Index (BFIVG) 15 MILL11 31.80% MSCI USA IMI Millennials Select 50

At the other end of the spectrum, NFTS11, which tracks the MarketVector™ Media and Entertainment Leaders Brazil, an index of entertainment and media companies, has the worst performance of the year, down 46%. ETFs that track the Ibovespa are not among the 15 worst performers, but they have fallen in 2024, down 5.9% in the period analyzed.

Currently, there are 86 variable income ETFs available on B3.

ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) are investment funds whose objective is to track a stock index, that is, to offer the same returns as this index. There are ETFs that “mirror” the Ibovespa, others that replicate international stock exchanges and even those that group together technology companies.

Also known as “index funds,” ETFs are passively managed. This means that they seek to copy a benchmark index, without trying to outperform it.

How to invest in ETFs

Index funds linked to stocks listed on foreign exchanges are a way to facilitate access to the financial markets of other countries. “Investors use the Brazilian stock exchange and brokerage instead of buying the ETF abroad or building a portfolio there that replicates that ETF,” explains Cozzolino.

Luiz Gustavo Almeida, an analyst at Levante Inside Corp, also highlights accessibility. “With approximately R$100 (or one share) you have access to an entire market. ETFs do not have a minimum lot; the minimum is one share.”

Among the disadvantages, Almeida highlights the costs. Since some ETFs listed in Brazil replicate ETFs listed in the US, there may be two management fees built into the structure. However, it will still be cheaper than the 2% fee for actively managed funds.

However, economist and investor at Corano Capital, Bruno Corano, does not see any advantages. “It is much more logical, economical, safe and profitable for people to open accounts with American brokerage firms and build their portfolios directly here,” he says.

Crypto ETFs

For those looking to invest in the crypto market, experts point out that ETFs offer greater security. “They have important risk management, in addition to credibility, as there are many problems with crypto brokers,” says Cozzolino.

“It’s a more regulated market, with a large asset manager behind it, and not necessarily a crypto broker,” agrees Almeida. “The downside is the fee, something you wouldn’t have if you invested directly in crypto.”

Corano also points out that ETFs can only be traded while there is trading on the stock exchange. “A cryptocurrency, on the other hand, can be traded on a Sunday, at three in the morning, and it can be transferred to someone or sold.”

Prospects for the future

Because they are high-risk investments, there is no way to determine with certainty whether these assets will continue to rise in 2024. Almeida, from Levante Inside Corp, believes, however, that there is a good outlook for cryptoassets and stocks due to the likely drop in interest rates in the US. “In practice, it would generate a positive flow of money for all global risk assets, which would come out of the more conservative assets.”

The rise in assets linked to US stock markets should also continue because it has a basis, says Cozzolino. “If things are doing very well, except in cases of erroneous analyses or bubbles, they are doing well because there is a reason. In this case, it is because of technology companies, and because developed markets are in fact recovering.”

In the case of crypto assets, Cozzolino is more reticent. “They have greater volatility, so I would approach them with more caution. It is essential to respect an allocation limit according to the investor’s profile.”

It is worth it?

“ETFs usually pose lower risks than funds that are specifically managed,” says Enrico Cozzolino, head of analysis at Levante Investimentos. “You have complete diversification and an exact replica of an index.” It’s as if you were investing in all the stocks in an index with a single asset.

The specialist highlights, however, that it is necessary to maintain diversification even within the ETF market, selecting assets linked to different indexes, from various markets.

Corano says ETFs are also more cost-effective and transparent. “Economical because the management fee for ETFs is generally very low. And more transparent because you know exactly what you are buying.”

Almeida explains that the low costs are related to the passive management undertaken. Due to this lack of need to generate a return above the benchmark, they are cheaper. The management fee is less than 1%, compared to a minimum of 2% in actively managed funds.

As for taxes, ETFs are exempt as long as they remain in the portfolio. However, there is a fixed rate of 15% on gains from the sale of the asset, and also 15% on dividends.