Foreign species | The renovation of the motorway completely unleashed a harmful alien species – “It didn’t go well, did it?”

The ELY center’s environmental officer suspects that the mention of handling the permit situation was forgotten in the contract documents.

Three times At Virala’s interchange in Janakkala, the roadsides are purple from lupines. There are a lot of non-native species classified as harmful in Southern Finland.

“It hasn’t gone well,” admits the environmental manager of the Uusimaa ELY Center Arto Kärkkäinen.

The Uusimaa ELY center was the developer in the renovation of the multi-level interchange, which was completed at the end of 2021. The project ultimately cost about 4.2 million euros, of which the municipality of Janakkala accounted for about 850,000 euros.

The original project manager of the renovation has already retired. Kärkkäinen says that usually harmful alien species must be taken into account in projects like this. Now it didn’t work.

“I’m not 100% sure, but the alien species issue may have been left out of the contract documents. The details of the project are transmitted to the employees themselves through the contract information.”

Fast forward according to other non-native species such as the black rose and the giant pipe, the aim is to completely eradicate them when making renovations. Lupine, on the other hand, is already so widespread that we often settle for just preventing its spread.

“It would not be terribly wise to proceed with disposal. It would be a hopeless battle,” he says.

Spreading is prevented by being especially careful with soil containing lupine seeds or roots. Transfers of soil masses are planned so that soil containing lupine is not transferred to clean areas.

The new multi-level interchange is already full of harmful alien species in its second summer of operation. Could it be added to the order information for similar large-scale projects that the developer is responsible for the removal of alien species even after completion, at least for a while?

“In principle, it would be possible. Liability guarantees are recorded for other things, such as structures, but not for foreign species. On the other hand, if a lot is required, the price tag is high,” says Kärkkäinen.

Lupiini is the developer under the responsibility of the ELY Center. Kärkkäinen doesn’t see that anything can be done about them, unless the benches are poisoned with a heavy hand.

“It’s been two years since this contract. This summer, the situation is better under control.”