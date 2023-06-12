Foreign species | A sun perch that has landed in Finland can also appear to humans while protecting the spawning pit

Rohmutokko, an alien species found in Finland proper, “eats everything that comes in front of it and fits in its mouth.”

Alien species are a threat to native species, both among plants and fish, because they take over the living space. He says that not all newcomers to the fishing industry met in Finland recently are pleasant acquaintances anyway Juha Ojaharju of Finnish recreational fishermen (SVK).

“There has been fear of the arrival of roach in the country for some time, and last summer these fish were found in a pond in Varsinais-Suomi. Rohmutokko eats everything that comes in front of him and fits in his mouth”, Ojaharju describes the newcomer, which is about 15 centimeters long.

Ärhäkkä is also a sun perch, which also appeared in the Turku region.

“The sun perch makes spawning pits, which it aggressively defends. If a person happens to be swimming near the spawning area, the dog will surely bite from there. Fortunately, the sun perch doesn’t have big teeth, but it can show off.”

According to Ojaharju, several foreign species of fish have recently appeared in Finland proper. In his opinion, this cannot be a coincidence.

“Since fish that are foreign to Finnish nature have been found in the southwestern parts of the country, mostly in sand pits, it can be concluded that someone has brought them from abroad. At least frogs have also been brought there from abroad. In other words, someone is obviously bringing them to Finland, I can’t judge the reason,” laments the fisherman.

Specialist researcher at the Natural Resources Center (Luke). Sanna Kuningas confirms that alien species have been deliberately transported to Finland proper.

“For example, bringing rohmutoko to Finland is both stupid and illegal,” the researcher emphasizes.

Finland According to Ojaharju, the central parts and Kainuu have been spared from fish arrivals. Humpback salmon, which Russia has brought to its northern coast from the Pacific Ocean, is a problem in Lapland.

“The humpback salmon has already spread to the entire coast of Norway. According to the forecast, humpback salmon will also be in the Baltic Sea very soon.”

The king reminds us that almost always the arrival of alien species in Finland is caused by human activity – either unintentional or intentional.

The world of fish is also being shaped by a human creation, climate change.

“The warming of the climate is also reflected in the water temperatures and thus the life chances of fish species. Species that require cold water in Finland, such as Saimaa flounder, are in trouble. Warm water, on the other hand, favors roach and zander, for example,” Ojaharju compares.

The newest An alien fish found in Finland is the eastern sea bream. It can also cause competition for living areas and food with naturally occurring fish species. This tokko resides in the sea area of ​​the coast of the Gulf of Finland east of Helsinki.

A fisherman might also find a beak bit on his hook. Among the new arrivals is also a goldfish that escaped from the yard pond into natural waters, which is able to interbreed with the native rut. In addition, you will cross paths with this duo as a silver rut.

“Because of the intersections, the square should not be moved anymore under any circumstances. In the old days, it was really common in Finland to move ruts when trying to get durable bait fish,” says Ojaharju.

Foreign species of fish may also arrive in Finland by accident with ships’ ballast water. On the other hand, canals live up to their name for fish: they open a channel for spreading.

Luke’s Sanna Kuningas reminds us of the usefulness of the internet vieraslajit.fifrom the site. Finns can report there citizen observations of possible alien species that do not belong to our country’s nature.