Foreign residents have helped raise 128,000 euros in Pollensa to help those in need as part of the SOS Pollensa appeal led by Alan Ponce, the former ex-President of the Club Nautico in Puerto Pollensa.

Among those who helped the appeal was Lord James Lupton who owns La Fortaleza, the estate made famous by the BBC´s Night Manager and where tennis ace Rafa Nadal married his childhood sweetheart, Xisca.

One foreign resident, who wishes to remain annoymous will be donating 20,000 euros a month over the next three months. A total of 66,000 euros was transfered directly to the Pollensa Church which is spearheading the appeal.