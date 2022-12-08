Foreign relations | Kaikkonen continues to promote NATO membership in Turkey – Live broadcast at 2:15 p.m

The defense minister’s two-day trip to Ankara ends today.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (central) today continues its two-day working visit to the capital of Turkey, Ankara. Kaikkonen is in Turkey to discuss, among other things, Finland’s NATO membership process.

Along with Hungary, Turkey is the only one of NATO’s 30 member countries that has not yet ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden in the military alliance. There have been discussions about ratification in recent months between Finland and Turkey, both among politicians and at the official level. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar invited Kaikonen to visit Ankara.

Akar said earlier this week that Turkey is still waiting for “concrete steps” from Finland and Sweden. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the other hand, demanded on Tuesday that Finland waive the arms export restrictions.

Turkey has demanded that Finland and Sweden take action, especially to eradicate Kurdish terrorism. The demands have been considered to be directed more strongly at Sweden than at Finland.

Kaikkonen will talk about his trip to Turkey at a press conference at 2:15 p.m. HS will show it live.

Atlantic on the other side, the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) continues his visit to Washington today, where his program has included, among other things, a meeting with the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken with.

The progress of Finland’s NATO membership process has also been on Haavisto’s agenda.

On Friday, Haavisto’s journey continues to New York, where he will meet, among other things, the Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres.