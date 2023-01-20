Foreign relations | Haavisto meets the Danish foreign minister, HS shows the press conference live

The live broadcast starts at 19:00.
Hanna Freyborg HS
15:20 | Updated 18:15
Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) meets the Danish foreign minister by Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Helsinki on Friday. HS will show a live broadcast of the press conference of the meeting from 19:00.
The ministers will discuss, among other things, bilateral relations, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and energy security
#Foreign #relations #Haavisto #meets #Danish #foreign #minister #shows #press #conference #live
Leave a Reply