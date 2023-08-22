On Monday, the 21st, foreign investors modestly increased their positions invested in the interest rate market, in net terms. The stock of outstanding contracts sold in rates/bought in PU by these players increased from 6,767,091 to 6,767,932 open interest contracts, a difference of 841 contracts. The information is from B3.

Local investors, on the other hand, increased their net short position in interest rates, from 270,817 to 302,291 open interest contracts, with an additional 31,474 contracts.

Banks increased the net long position in rate, with the stock rising from 7,027,461 to 7,058,799 open interest contracts, up 31,338 contracts.



