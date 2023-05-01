The magazine stated that “there is a high possibility that the ongoing Sudan war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces will affect the country of Chad, and the already troubled Sahel region.”

The American magazine gave an example of the state of Chad, which has suffered over the past decade because of the destructive activities of extremist organizations, such as “Boko Haram” and groups splintered from “ISIS”, and the Central African Republic has witnessed internal fighting between armed groups, noting that the Sudanese conflict ” It has serious consequences for regional peace and security.”

“Besides all this, one of the implications of the current conflict in Sudan is the expected proliferation of small arms and light weapons between the warring parties across the region,” she added.

This matter, Foreign Policy says, may also lead to the expansion of the illegal arms trade, due to the emergence of new smuggling corridors, including in Libya, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger, highlighting that the problem will become more complicated when these weapons fall into the “wrong hands.” , like the hands of extremists.

And it warned of “the possibility of foreign terrorist fighters infiltrating into Sudan,” as happened in Darfur, in the west of the country, which witnessed fierce battles that killed about 300,000 people and displaced about two million.

The American magazine expects the situation in Sudan to deteriorate in the coming days if the conflict is left uncontained, warning that it could “easily turn into a large-scale regional war.”

“External actors such as China, France and Russia maintain active interests in the Chad Basin and the Sahel. These countries could quickly be drawn into war as well,” she added.

One of the issues of particular concern in Sudan, according to “Foreign Policy”, is the possibility of expanding the presence of the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group.

“The situation could also encourage governments across the Chad Basin and the Sahel to ensure the survival of their regimes, through measures that help consolidate their hold on power, such as seeking specialized assistance from entities such as Wagner,” she explained.

Besides all this, Sudan’s war may contribute to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Chad Basin and the Sahel, especially as the region is home to some of the poorest people in the world.

The magazine adds: “The crisis may also lead to severe food insecurity in the region.”