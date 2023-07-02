Foreign Policy | US President Joe Biden will visit Finland on July 13

The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, will host the summit of the Nordic countries and the United States in Helsinki.

of the United States president Joe Biden will visit Finland on July 13. The Office of the President of the Republic informs about the matter.

The visit is part of the Nordic-American summit in Helsinki.

The President of the Republic will participate in the meeting organized in the Presidential Palace Sauli Niinistön and, in addition to President Biden, the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf KristerssonPrime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr StørePrime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and the Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss the closer cooperation between the Nordic countries and the United States regarding safety, the environment and technology.

“This is the third time we are meeting between the leaders of the Nordic countries and the United States. The previous similar summits were organized in Stockholm in 2013 and in Washington in 2016. It’s great to be able to continue the discussion this time in Helsinki,” says President Niinistö in a press release from the President’s office.

President Niinistö is scheduled to meet President Biden privately before the start of the summit between the Nordic countries and the United States.

