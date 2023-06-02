Foreign Policy | US Foreign Minister Blinken will give a speech at Helsinki City Hall in the afternoon

US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken is scheduled to sign a declaration on 6G cooperation between the countries together with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in Finland.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken arrived in Finland on Friday evening around nine in the evening.

Blinken arrived in Helsinki from the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo. He had also visited Sweden earlier this week.

The foreign minister will meet Blinke today Pekka Haaviston (green) and the prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) in Helsinki. In the afternoon, Blinken will give a speech at Helsinki City Hall. The speech deals with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and how the United States plans to continue supporting Ukraine.

Blinken and Haavisto are scheduled to sign a statement on 6G cooperation between Finland and the United States on Friday.

In addition to this, the foreign ministers will discuss current foreign and security policy issues, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the provision of long-term support to Ukraine, as well as current NATO issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says in its press release.

“The United States is Finland’s key ally. The visit is proof of the solid foundation of our bilateral relationship. In the current security situation, deepening regular discussions with the United States are important. I am pleased to welcome Foreign Minister Blinken to Finland and to continue the dialogue with him,” Foreign Minister Haavisto commented on the visit in a press release.

I don’t hurt after Blinken will also meet the prime minister Sanna Marini.

After the meeting with Marin, Blinken will give a speech at Helsinki City Hall.

HS shows the signing of the statement and the speeches held in connection with it, as well as Blinken’s speech from Helsinki City Hall as live broadcasts.