Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Foreign Policy | "There is no going back to the old" – the end of Niinistö's term is the end of Europe's one-size-fits-all Russia policy, says a top German diplomat

November 14, 2023
in World Europe
Foreign Policy | “There is no going back to the old” – the end of Niinistö’s term is the end of Europe’s one-size-fits-all Russia policy, says a top German diplomat

Policy|Foreign policy

President Niinistö arrives on a farewell visit to Germany. At the same time, the visit also symbolizes the end of a certain European policy towards Russia, says a top German diplomat.

President Sauli Niinistö is visiting Germany this week. In November 2012, while acting as German Chancellor, Angela Merkel welcomed Niinistö to Berlin. Picture: Tobias Schwarz/Reuters

Berlin

President Sauli Niinistö and Ph.D Jenni Haukio will arrive in Germany on Wednesday for the farewell visit of the presidency.

At the same time, there is a farewell to a uniform European Russia policy.

This is what a well-known German diplomat says Christoph Heusgen. According to him, Niinistö is the last European leader in power who had a personal relationship with Russia to Vladimir Putin.

