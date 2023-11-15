Foreign Policy | “There is no going back to the old” – the end of Niinistö’s term is the end of Europe’s one-size-fits-all Russia policy, says a top German diplomat

President Niinistö arrives on a farewell visit to Germany. At the same time, the visit also symbolizes the end of a certain European policy towards Russia, says a top German diplomat.

President Sauli Niinistö is visiting Germany this week. In November 2012, while acting as German Chancellor, Angela Merkel welcomed Niinistö to Berlin.

Berlin

President Sauli Niinistö and Ph.D Jenni Haukio will arrive in Germany on Wednesday for the farewell visit of the presidency.

At the same time, there is a farewell to a uniform European Russia policy.

This is what a well-known German diplomat says Christoph Heusgen. According to him, Niinistö is the last European leader in power who had a personal relationship with Russia to Vladimir Putin.