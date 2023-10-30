Foreign Policy | The Prime Minister of South Korea will meet Orpo on Thursday in Helsinki

South Korea is Finland’s third largest trading partner in Asia.

30.10. 18:51

South Korea prime minister Duck-soo Han will visit Helsinki on Thursday to meet the Prime Minister Petteri Orpoa (cook). The prime ministers’ agenda includes the countries’ bilateral relations, deepening cooperation, and key international and regional issues.

South Korea is Finland’s third largest trading partner in Asia. Significant potential is seen for the growth of trade relations.

“The relations between our countries are good both on a commercial, cultural and political level, and we want to further deepen these relations. It is more important than ever for democracies that support the international rule-based system to cooperate closely and show leadership,” Orpo said in the press release.

This year, 50 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Finland and South Korea. The Prime Minister of South Korea visited Finland for the last time ten years ago.