Foreign Policy | The orphan will not participate in the official part of the Biden visit – “It’s counterintuitive,” says the researcher

According to Professor Tapio Raunio, the Prime Minister’s absence from the summit weakens the possibilities of the government and the parliament.

University of Tampere professor of political science Tapio Raunio according to it is a “completely absurd situation” that the prime minister Petteri Orpolla (kok) does not have the official role of the President of the United States Joe Biden On a visit to Finland.

“Ignoring the prime minister in key foreign policy meetings and meetings directly weakens the functioning of the government and, through it, the parliament,” Raunio estimates.

According to him, being left out of the meeting “definitely” also makes it difficult for Orpo to function in the best possible way in his role as prime minister.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (Kok).

Biden’s The President of the Republic will participate in the summit held in connection with the visit to Finland Sauli Niinistön and in addition to Biden, also the prime ministers of other Nordic countries.

At Sunday’s press conference, Niinistö seemed to want to start a possible discussion about Orpo’s non-participation.

“When it seems that this composition is being criticized again, I would like to remind those who were very annoyed at the time that the world does not understand Finland’s policy of two plates. When the same parties now seem to be very much of the opinion that there should be those plates”, Niinistö comment.

The two-plate policy refers to the early 2000s question of whether Finland is represented at EU summits by the president or the prime minister. The problem was solved in 2012, when EU affairs were specified in the constitution as the prime minister’s responsibility.

Niinistö argued on Sunday Leaving the orphan out of the official program as an attempt to “pay attention to the guests”.

“Here, we try to take into account the guests, who may feel a little strange if one country speaks with two voices,” he said.

Orphan there is no exact information yet on possible participation in the course of Biden’s visit. When President Niinistö was asked about it on Sunday, he replied that some kind of meeting can be tried to be arranged.

For example, when the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited Finland in May, then Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) met this for a working lunch. On Sunday, Niinistö said that a lunch discussion with Orpo cannot be arranged.

Along with the Nordic prime ministers, Niinistö also met with Zelensky at that time. Also at that time, Niinistö justified this by saying that it would not be for the guests pleasantif the host country was represented by two people.

See also Japan and South Korea move together Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyi met President Niinistö and the prime ministers of other Nordic countries in Helsinki in May.

Constitution according to which the president leads Finland’s foreign policy in cooperation with the Government. In practice, this means that in events related to foreign policy, Finland is represented by the president together with the government in accordance with the agreed lines.

Professor Raunio reminds that the questions about who participates in which meeting can still be agreed upon.

“The matter could probably be arranged so that Niinistö would meet with Biden privately, but the prime minister would sit at the summit, if the situation of two plates is to be avoided,” he says.

“When political leaders from other Nordic countries are present, I think it’s self-evident that Finland should be there as well. Now Finland’s political leadership remains outside the meeting doors”, Raunio continues and reminds us of the limitations of the president’s powers.

According to Rauni, the prime minister’s absence from the summits speaks of a power struggle between the prime minister and the president’s institution.

“When the president’s power is practically limited to co-managing foreign and security policy with the government, and this is the only power the president has, he will grab it with both hands.”

Otherwise like the prime minister, the president also does not have an obligation to inform the parliament. Although President Niinistö has been in active contact with the parliament during his term, the activity has been voluntary.

Constitutional law experts have been concerned about the effects of the absence of the obligation on the parliament’s right to access information, for example, in matters related to NATO membership, where the president also represents Finland.

Partly for this reason, the Constitutional Law Committee has required that in this term of office a report be made on the effects of NATO membership on the situation and on the possible needs for changes to the constitution.

Raunio is also concerned about the role of Parliament.

“This is a significant problem, which can be seen above all in the weakening of parliamentary oversight of foreign and security policy. When the government is not there, the parliament’s right to information is not realized in practice.”