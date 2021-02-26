Foreign policy The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya, is visiting Helsinki

Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya was a candidate in the presidential election in Belarus against authoritarian Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus opposition leader Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya arrives for a visit to Helsinki on Monday.

The visit will be hosted by the Honorary Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Member of Parliament Ilkka Kanerva (kok).

In the autumn, the OSCE strongly criticized the fraudulent presidential election in Belarus, in which Tsihanouskaya was an authoritarian joint candidate Alexander Lukashenko against.

Initially, Tsihanouskaya’s husband, democracy activist and tubettan applied for the candidacy Sjarhei Tsihanouski, but he was imprisoned. Other opposition candidates also ended up in either prison or exile before the election.

Tsihanouskaya’s election promise was simple: he would release political prisoners, hold fair elections, and then resign, making way for others.

Lukashenko declared himself the winner of the election, despite international observers reporting fraud. Tsihanouskaya fled to Lithuania immediately after the election.

Tsihanouskaja stays in Helsinki for four days. He will meet with representatives of the Finnish government and participate in the online discussion of the Foreign Policy Institute on the situation in Belarus.

A trial is currently underway in the country with Lukashenko a popular challenger Viktar Babarykaa threatens a long prison sentence.

