Foreign Policy | The Institute for Foreign Policy has been in the grip of hyperactivity, says Hiski Haukkala, who will become the leader

Foreign policy|Professor Hiski Haukkala, elected director of the Foreign Policy Institute, says that his position in President Sauli Niinistö’s cabinet was a school of leadership for him.

20.8. 18:13

Foreign policy the professor elected as the director of the institute (Upi). Hiski Haukkala says that he does not intend to bring radical changes to the institute’s operations.

“Here, under my leadership, there is an evolution, not a revolution,” said Haukkala at the press conference about his election on Tuesday.

Haukkala emphasized that Upi is in good shape. Its research program is also fundamentally sound in terms of priorities. Haukkala would still like to bring in some new research priorities.

Such would be, for example, the threats and opportunities brought along by rapidly developing technology, as well as “the visualization of the multifaceted crisis in the world political situation”, Haukkala said.

Foreign policy the institute is an independent research institute operating in connection with the parliament, whose task is to produce current information on international relations and EU affairs.

In recent years, its role has been quite central in Finland’s public debate. Among other things, Russia’s war of aggression and Finland’s subsequent NATO membership have brought Upi’s experts prominently to the fore.

Haukkala estimates that Upi has an exceptionally important national and international task in the current rather turbulent world.

“[––] The foreign policy institute can and should play a significant role as a part of Finland’s mental crisis preparedness and mental crisis resilience,” he said.

Haukkala did not want to assess how he will function in the role of leader in a different way than his predecessor, who took a quite visible role in the public debate Mika Aaltola.

“I will act as the director of the Foreign Policy Institute just like Hiski Haukkala and I will work on that basis.”

Foreign policy the number of personnel and the organization of the institute have grown in recent years, as there has been a wide demand for the institute’s research. In 2022, Upi launched, for example, the prominent international Helsinki Security Forum event.

At the same time, economic times are tight. Now there is more pressure to reduce costs than to increase them.

At this stage, Haukkala does not take a position on whether Upi will have to curtail its operations in the future. He plans to discuss with the staff after starting the task whether all the things that are currently being done and their volume are justified and necessary.

“And yes, I have a small impression that Upi has been in the grip of such hyperactivity. And of course, it has been quite clear that this has been the case, because the demand and need for this information has been so huge,” Haukkala said.

We must be able to meet the demand in the future, he continued.

Foreign policy the institute’s director’s five-year term begins at the beginning of 2025, but it is possible that Haukkala will start the position earlier.

Predecessor Aaltola resigned from his position in June after he had been elected to the European Parliament.

When Aaltola became the head of the institute, the choice of the director caused controversyas HS has previously told. Aaltola finally won the vote in the institute’s board with a vote of 5–4.

Now there was no need for a similar vote.

I appointed the chairman of the board Klaus Korhonen after the discussion, Haukkala’s choice was unanimous and it went “very smoothly”.

There were originally 21 applicants. The selection was made at the end of a five-step process. There were four applicants at the end.

Korhonen considers that the group of applicants was of a very high standard.

“Hiski clearly has a very versatile profile, strong in almost every dimension.”

Hawkfish has a doctorate in political science. He has previously worked, for example, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a researcher at Upi, and as the president Sauli Niinistön in the cabinet both as chancellor and as Niinistö’s foreign policy advisor.

On Tuesday, Haukkala described her experience in Niinistö’s cabinet as a leadership college.

“It taught me a lot about responsibility and the ability to withstand pressure. Of course, it taught me about meeting people and managing, and I think that I learned a lot during those years, and some things the hard way.”