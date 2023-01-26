The magazine added that the “Abrams” tanks, along with the American “Bradley” armored vehicles and the German “Marder” armored vehicles, form the deadly trinity in the mechanism of modern warfare.

Describing the capabilities of the American tank, “Foreign Policy” said that it is distinguished by its thick armor and rapid movement, and it has a 120-millimeter cannon, in addition to that it is equipped with two machine guns capable of firing thousands of bullets.

It considered that all these specifications make the tank an invaluable offensive tool.

This tank can operate in the battlefields despite the enemy’s firing to destroy armored vehicles, and it is also able to overcome concrete obstacles, that is, the obstacles that stand in the way of the Ukrainians this year against the Russian forces towards the Crimea and Donbass.

The magazine concluded that Ukraine’s path towards restoring sovereignty over its lands depends more on equipment than men’s sacrifices, and this needs assistance from abroad.

The former US Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, and the former US Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, wrote a joint article in the “Washington Post”, in which they warned against hesitating to send equipment to Ukraine, because this would give Moscow the opportunity to strengthen its grip on the lands it controlled and regroup. forces to launch a new attack.

In order to build on the gains Ukraine has made in the east of the country, or even to at least stop a major Russian offensive, Kyiv needs a large number of new tanks, and soon.

With the Ukrainian defense industries damaged during the war by the Russian strikes, Kyiv has several solutions:

One: the acquisition of Soviet-era main battle tanks deployed in Eastern Europe.

The second: obtaining new tanks (mostly a mixture) from the NATO fleet, such as the German Leopard and the American Abrams.

The third: the purchase of the South Korean K2 Black Panther tank, and with Seoul’s reservations about sending weapons to Ukraine, it is possible to rely on the commitment of Korean manufacturers to supply these tanks to Poland.

Americans criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to send “Abrams” tanks to Ukraine, on the grounds that their maintenance is difficult and the multitasking is greater than that of the competing German tank, the “Leopard”.

But a combination of the two can be both an immediate and long-term solution, and will be effective in time.

In a previous interview with the British “The Economist” magazine, Ukrainian Army Commander Valery Zaluzhny estimated his country’s need for more than 300 main tanks.

and several hundred other military vehicles in order to recapture the territories conquered by Moscow.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the United States has 3,500 main battle tanks.

Foreign Policy said that the Abrams tank had proven its combat capabilities in major battles, such as those that took place in the 1991 Desert Storm war in the Gulf and the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

In those battles, the tank attacked the Iraqi armor, which is of Russian design, and it looks similar to the armor that Russia withdraws from its warehouses in the Ukraine war.

One of the main advantages of the American tank is that some of its spare parts can be transported close to the combat areas and repaired there, and Foreign Policy indicates that rear maintenance sites can be set up on the Polish-Ukrainian border.