The meeting of five conservative pre-candidates was held, once again, without the great favorite Donald Trump, and with attention shifted to the Middle East conflict, a scenario that allowed us to focus on foreign policy, when the party is just over two months before the start of the electoral assemblies that will define their presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, Trump skipped the meeting with his rivals, once again taking advantage of his overwhelming difference at the head of the polls, and found himself with one of the strongholds of his electorate: the Cuban community in South Florida, which he visited in Hialeah, half an hour from the debate venue, in Miami.

At the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, there was consensus on two points: the unrestricted support for Israel and the scant attention devoted to the situation of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, by former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

The first differences in foreign policy arose when the issue of Ukraine was discussed. Hailey, Christie and Scott advocated maintaining military aid to that country, but Ramaswamy, a biotechnology entrepreneur, reiterated his criticism of that aid, calling President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, a “Nazi.”

Without touching Trump

The five preferred to avoid disqualifying Trump, who for the third consecutive time has refused to appear in a debate, and their references to the man to be defeated by the Republican vote were rather inconsequential.

Former President Donald Trump closes his campaign event in Hialeah, before members of the Cuban community in Florida on November 8, the same day and 30 minutes from the Republican debate in Miami ©AP/Lynne Sladky

“He’s a very different guy than he was in 2016,” DeSantis said, while Christie briefly mentioned Trump’s legal problems and Haley alluded, also briefly, to the increase in the national debt during his administration.

From the meeting in Miami it was clear that the pre-candidates are betting on second place in the party’s internal consultations, with the understanding that Trump will sweep those primaries, and with the remote expectation that some of the legal proceedings against him will open the door to a disqualification.

The attacks between the candidates were more ferocious, especially the duel between Haley and Ramaswamy, both children of Indian immigrants. The dispute fell into personal territory when the businessman suggested that the former diplomat should take better care of her daughter, who he said had been using the Chinese social network TikTok for a time, prohibited for public employees in the United States, due to the risk of sensitive data leak.

No clear positions on abortion

Wednesday’s debate contributed little to the discussion around abortion restrictions, an issue that continues to benefit Democrats since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade that gave him legal ground, unifying even conservative states like Ohio in the defense of legal options to protect him.

The only position that marked a path for Republicans to begin to recover lost ground in this area was proposed by Haley, who declared herself a “pro-life” who does not judge anyone for being “pro-choice,” in reference to the decision to interrupt the pregnancy.

With this, she hinted that she would respect the decisions of the states to protect the right to abortion, even if she did not share them. She also assured that efforts should be directed at combating abortion in very advanced stages of pregnancy, promoting adoption and reinforcing policies that make access to contraceptive methods possible.

The next Republican debate will take place on December 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, just over a month before the start of the caucuses, scheduled for January 15 in Iowa.

With AP