In his first foreign policy speech, Joe Biden made no mention of some of the major US conflict areas. That doesn’t suggest anything good.

The first foreign policy speech by the new US President Joe Biden largely met expectations. Restoration of alliances, priority of diplomacy, return of the USA to multilateral relations and institutions, democracy and climate protection.

Biden really only went into a few areas of conflict: Yemen, refugee policy, US troops in Germany. Currently: the condemnation of the coup in Myanmar, the arrest of Navalny in Russia. Everything known. Simple made points.

But what is striking is what the President said nothing about. Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Iraq and Iran did not appear in Biden’s speech. He made no mention of Israel.

In other words, the countries in which the US has been most active in the war in the past two decades have just as little appeared as the most important US ally in the Middle East. He did not want to lead the conflicts of the past, but to solve the conflicts of the future, said Biden – that sounds logical and it would be if the past had passed.

Biden’s foreign policy team consists largely of people who were already responsible under Barack Obama. At the time, they were not able to resolve a single conflict taken over by the Bush administration, only militarily plunged Libya into the chaos it is still in now, and only started massive military support for the Saudi Yemen coalition, which Biden now wants to end .

Obama’s difficult legacy

Obama’s foreign policy leadership style was multilateralistic and committed to principles – in reality, he often acted indecisively, erratically and committed to the idea of ​​creating as little internal political collateral damage as possible. The fact that his government was missed by the Allies in the last four years and that Biden was longed for was hardly due to Obama’s successes, but rather to Trump’s chaos.

It is an old wisdom that the ability to act in foreign policy and the viability of self-declared principles have to prove themselves in those crises that a government cannot choose, but which it is simply confronted with. And these are just not the ones in which Biden can shine by simply doing the opposite of Trump.

Biden would have to show that the diplomatic team, on whose expertise he counts, can come up with new ideas for the old unresolved conflicts. His silence on Thursday is not a good sign of that.