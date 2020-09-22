The parties of the grand coalition are still working closely together on foreign and security policy, but both the Union and the SPD are already preparing to compete against each other in this field in the coming year with opposing messages.

Strong forces in both camps are campaigning for scoring points with delimiting positions in the federal election campaign.

The beginning made in May SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich. He spoke out in favor of withdrawing US nuclear weapons from Germany and thus questioned Germany’s loyalty to the NATO alliance. He himself denies this conclusion, however.

Neither contradiction from within the ranks of their own party nor the negative echo from friendly foreign countries on the course shift caused the representatives of the left wing of the SPD to give in. On the contrary: in several appearances since then, Mützenich has announced that he will make the nuclear weapon issue an election issue.

Who sets the tone in the SPD’s foreign policy?

The Union is ready to take on the challenge, as parliamentary group vice-president Johann Wadephul (CDU) explained to journalists these days. He had to establish that Mützenich, with regard to the transatlantic relationship and other security policy issues, “brings a tone and direction into the debate that does not coincide with ours,” said the CDU politician.

Because the SPD parliamentary group leader in foreign and security policy “is ultimately the one who sets the tone for the coalition partner”, it is “necessary in terms of foreign and security policy” that the Union oppose it in the federal election campaign, said Wadephul. He therefore expects “tougher disputes” in the coming year on issues such as loyalty to the NATO alliance, nuclear participation or arms cooperation with the USA.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas immediately contradicted his party friend on the issue of US nuclear weapons. But Wadephul sees the leader of the parliamentary group and not the chief diplomat at the greater leverage. With regard to the SPD’s foreign and security policy, he has no doubt that Mützenich will ultimately determine the direction. Already now he leaves his own minister “little leeway in foreign policy”.

Provokes the coalition partner – and sometimes also his own foreign minister: SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich. Photo: imago images / Christian Spicker

In fact, Mützenich had provoked opposition from Maas with his attack on NATO’s previous nuclear strategy, but he had expressly received support from the two SPD leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter Borjans

Kevin Kühnert is a supporter of Mützenich’s line among the party indexes. Only his colleague Anke Rehlinger contradicted the parliamentary group leader – like Maas, she comes from the Saarland. In the presidium of the SPD, Dietmar Nietan is the only one who has foreign policy experience, who is responsible for European policy, Turkey and Poland.

The situation in the SPD parliamentary group is different. Many experts in foreign and security policy opposed the withdrawal request. Some referred to an essay by the historian and social democrat Heinrich August Winklers, who warned at the time that the advance could go down in history “as a document of a renunciation of the West’s ties to the Federal Republic”.

The parliamentary group’s foreign policy spokesman, Nils Schmid, also disagreed. He follows a realpolitical and values-based course and finds clear language in the case of rule violations by China and Russia. And while Mützenich is skeptical about armaments projects, Gabriela Heinrich, parliamentary deputy for foreign and security policy, made a significant contribution to the SPD’s approval of the purchase of armed drones after years of blockade.

Looking for a dispute with the SPD in the election campaign: Union parliamentary group vice-president Johann Wadephul (CDU). Photo: promo

When Maas announced a tougher course towards Russia at the beginning of his term in office, he did so with the approval of the SPD leader at the time, Andrea Nahles. He no longer has such support. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who, unlike Mützenich, is in favor of nuclear participation, as a candidate for chancellor, shows consideration for the party and avoids the controversy. In foreign policy, Scholz was “so far a vacancy,” scoffed Wadephul.

But a tough course in foreign policy also poses risks for the Union. Armin Laschet, candidate for the CDU chairmanship, has campaigned for leniency towards Russia several times. In the east, too, the harsh tones towards Moscow after the poison attack on Alexei Navalny are badly received. Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer only attacked the Foreign Minister: He warned that Maas “went crazy” was not a good sign. In the Union it was clear to everyone: This also meant the Chancellor.