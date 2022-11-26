Foreign Policy | Saramo of the Left: Finland is living a “time of neo-Finnishness” because Turkey does not dare to be criticized

HS asked the members of the parliament’s foreign policy committee how Finland’s relationship with Hungary and Turkey has changed.

At the beginning of the year Finland decided to apply for membership of the defense alliance NATO. With autumn, the bitter relations with Turkey and Hungary have become a hot potato in foreign policy.

In the past, Finland has criticized Turkey for its military actions against the Kurds and demanded that Hungary observe the rule of law. Now the sharp voices have quieted down.

Helsingin Sanomat asked the members of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee how Finland should react when, at the same time, Finland is hoping Turkey and Hungary to approve the NATO membership application.

Congressman Jussi Saramon According to (left), Finland should definitely react to Turkey’s actions.

“It absolutely should. There is a double standard in the air,” says Saramo.

Saramo works as the leader of the parliamentary group of the ruling party left. Like Finland, Sweden and the defense alliance NATO have also been silent about Turkey’s recent airstrikes against Kurdish forces on the Syrian side.

Airstrikes the targets have been, among others, the Kurdish-majority city of Kobane in Syria and the al-Holi camp area, where ISIS fighters, their wives and children, refugees and Kurdish fighters guarding the area live. The attacks were preceded by a bombing in Istanbul that killed six. Turkey has blamed Kurdish organizations for the attack, which have denied involvement.

According to various reports, Kurdish fighters have been killed in Turkey’s recent attacks, possibly more than 30. It is not known that the attacks in the al-Holi camp killed anyone. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, there are still a dozen Finns in the camp, most of them children.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also said that Turkey is preparing a ground attack on the Syrian side.

Finland has not made any official statements about the recent attacks. In previous years, Finland has reacted to Turkey’s similar actions. When Turkey invaded Syria in 2019, and the president Sauli Niinistö and the prime minister Antti Rinne (sd) condemned Turkey’s military actions.

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (left), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Sauli Niinistö, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde pictured at the NATO summit in Madrid in June.

Elsewhere Hungary is delaying the ratifications of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships and at the same time pressing the EU Commission for billions of stimulus package and structural funds.

“The same applies to Hungary as well,” says Saramo.

“We cannot give in and accept that Hungary is destroying the EU from the inside, and all this just because we want to join NATO as quickly as possible. You have to stick to the basics.”

In Saramo’s opinion, Finland is in no rush to join NATO.

“Experts are of the same opinion that the threat of a traditional war from the direction of Russia cannot arise for years after Russia has used its resources in Ukraine. The problem in the Finnish discussion now is that everything is seen through NATO membership and Russia. We are able to keep a cool head and wait well past the Turkish elections”, says Saramo.

Another MP of the ruling party, i.e. the center Mikko Savolan in my opinion, you shouldn’t start a review just for the sake of a review.

Savola considers it clear that Finland’s foreign policy leadership also discusses human rights issues in non-public communications. Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) was on the phone with the Turkish foreign minister on Thursday Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu with.

“As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I feel that the foreign policy leadership handles the discussions. I’m not going to put forward statements about Turkey or Hungary myself. Finland is a very diplomatic country, and the NATO process is now the most important thing that needs to be completed,” says Savola.

“The situation is now this. We are focusing on getting the NATO process through,” Savola estimates.

Congressman Saara Hyrkko (vihr) emphasizes that there has been no change in the broad outline of Finland’s foreign policy. “And it shouldn’t happen,” says Hyrkkö. The Greens are also the governing party.

In Finland, however, they have begun to talk about Turkey in a different way, emphasizing the country’s needs, especially in the fight against terrorism. Finland is one of Turkey’s attacks on Kurdish areas was silent. Hyrkkö does not want to take a stand on that.

“The President of the Republic is responsible for his own part of the statements. I have no information about the line change, and I do not support such a change either. Defending the rule of law and human rights is as important as before. Turkey’s recent attacks are absolutely reprehensible,” says Hyrkkö.

Finland In addition to the status of the Kurds, the issue of arms exports is causing friction between Turkey and Turkey. Turkey has demanded the lifting of the restrictions.

The export ban goes back to 2019, when Turkey invaded Syria. Currently, two Finnish companies have a valid arms export license to Turkey. There is no information on new license applications, as defense equipment export license applications are not public during processing.

US President Joe Biden (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met in mid-November in Bali at the G20 meeting.

Saramo of the left emphasizes that Turkey has had significant wishes and demands especially for the United States.

“It is public information and the arms trade between Finland and Turkey is certainly not their priority,” says Saramo.

“Turkey has at least indirectly supported ISIS. It cannot be that the Kurds who fought against ISIS are now declared terrorists. Finland must be honest with itself and others here. That’s another question, how can we influence the matter”, says Saramo.

The left Saramo assesses the Finnish discussion regarding Turkish-Hungarian relations as “new-Finnish”.

Finlandisation, as a historical concept, simply means that while pursuing its own interests, Finland closed its eyes to unpleasant things regarding the Soviet Union for years.

“We are now living in a time of re-Finnishization. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, you could speak freely in Finland, and now we have the sordiino on again. This kind of thing should be stopped in the first place”, says Saramo.

The center In Savola’s opinion, security policy has not closed the mouths of foreign policy debaters in Finland. According to him, the current situation only shows how different countries belong to the defense alliance NATO.

“Turkey and Hungary have different domestic and foreign policies compared to many others. In the defense union, we focus on matters of collective defense, but we are not necessarily very close when it comes to the rule of law and human rights issues,” says Savola.

The greens Hyrkkö also does not believe that Finland would have remained silent in a stressful situation.

“Our security policy decisions do not affect what kind of human rights-based or rule-of-law foreign policy we pursue. There has also been widespread support for this idea in parliament. Of course, this will only be weighed in the long run,” says Hyrkkö.

He does not want to take a stand on the idea of ​​re-Finnishing.

“I can only take a stand on my own behalf. My position is very clear: nothing has changed regarding the rule of law or human rights issues. Of course, we should discuss especially with our own history in mind,” says Hyrkkö.

Savola in the center also does not believe in Saramo’s idea of ​​new Finnishness.

“For me, we talk much more directly or openly about foreign policy issues, such as Russia, than before during my political career,” says Savola.