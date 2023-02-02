Foreign Policy | Sanna Marin meets the Prime Minister of Sweden in Stockholm, live broadcast at 15:45

Recently, there have been several different messages from Turkey related to the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will meet the Prime Minister of Sweden today by Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm.

The topics of the discussions include, for example, the security policy situation, the European economy and competitiveness, and other current EU topics.

The prime ministers will hold a joint press conference in the afternoon. HS will broadcast the event live from 3:45 p.m. and follow it in text form moment by moment.

Marin is the first prime minister that Kristersson receives in Sweden during his term of office. Kristersson, who represents the moderate coalition, became the prime minister of his country in October.

Turkey attitude towards the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships has been strongly highlighted again in recent days, especially after the Danish-Swedish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book, the Koran, near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm a week and a half ago. A few days after this, the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect support from Turkey for NATO.

Since then, the debate has come up as to whether Finland should apply to NATO before Sweden, although Finland’s official line has emphasized simultaneity. In practice, the matter could be decided in the event that Turkey decided to ratify Finland’s membership before Sweden’s.

On Sunday, Erdogan hinted that Turkey could accept Finland into NATO without Sweden.

On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu the message was different. He said that the separation of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO processes from each other is in the hands of the respective countries and “especially NATO”. At the same time, Cavusoglu repeated Turkey’s previous position, according to which the country has fewer problems with Finland.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) again said on Monday that Finland hopes for simultaneous processing of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications, but that the timetable for Turkey’s ratifications is not in Finland’s hands.

On Tuesday, Kristersson had called the representatives of all parties together to discuss the NATO membership process and the country’s security situation. Kristersson also said that he spoke on the phone with the Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres with about the security situation.